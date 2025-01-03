Warriors see off Celtics to keep U20 League title defence right on track

Tralee Warriors' defence of their Mens U20 National League title remains on track as they saw off the challenge of keen rivals Limerick Celtics by 73-61 in Moyderwell Gym in Tralee last night.

The Tralee side led at the end of all four quarters and took the early initiative and a 25-20 first quarter lead with Olaf Michalczuk and Evan Boyle knocking down two major scores each. Boyle was in range again in the second but Sean Ryan who top scored with 35 points kept the visitors in touch down just 36-30 at half time.

Warriors senior players Olaf Michalczuk and Josh Osayanrhion combined for 17 points in the third to spread the game with Celtics response coming from Ryan and Matthew Barry to just about keep Celtics in the game, trailing 54-41 at three quarter time.

The Warriors saw out the win with another commanding performance in the fourth with Michalczuk and Osayanrhion again showing their class adding another 17 points between them. A late run by the free scoring Sean Ryan added 15 points and some gloss to the final scoreline for Celtics but the Warriors were full value for their third win from three played ahead of an away clash with Streete Warriors in Kilmore, Co. Westmeath tonight.

Scorers:

Tralee Warriors – Josh Osayanrhion 27, Olaf Michalczuk 25, Evan Boyle 11

Limerick Celtics – Sean Ryan 35, Matthew Barry 11, Cian Gleeson 6

(Pictures courtesy of @lukeomahony.photography on Instagram)