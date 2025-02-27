Warriors Secure Dramatic Derby Victory

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors triumphed in a thrilling local derby against Flexachem KCYMS last night, securing a dramatic 91-87 win at the Killorglin Sports Complex. The victory completed the home-and-away double for the Warriors over their local rivals.

After a tightly contested first half, the Warriors fought back from a five-point deficit to lead 70-66 going into the final quarter. Despite a strong late surge from KCYMS, Tralee held their nerve and finished the game with a perfect 8 from 8 from the free-throw line to see out the win.

Speaking after the game, Warriors coach John Dowling shared his relief at securing the victory, emphasizing the hard-fought nature of the contest.