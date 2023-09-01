Warriors pre-season Invitational Tournament in Tralee tomorrow

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors pre-season preparations move up a notch on Saturday when they host an Invitational Tournament at the Tralee Sports Complex with action getting underway from 11.00am.

The Warriors will be showcasing their new squad for the upcoming Super League season and the tournament provides an opportunity for their fans to see their new and returning players in action for the first time.

Into the Warriors set up comes 6’1’’ guard Johnny Williams from Richmond, Virginia and playing out of Virginia Commonwealth University and 6’8’’ forward Jarvis Doles from Baltimore, Maryland and playing out of University of Maryland, Baltimore County. They are joined by former Warriors Rap Buivydas and Ryan Leonard who return to the Tralee set up after spells in the US. Tralee native Cian O’Sullivan also joins the roster after spending a number of seasons in both the US and Spain.

The Warriors will take on three of their Super League rivals from last season with League Champions Emporium Cork Basketball featuring their new signing former Warrior Nicola Roso, Energywise Ireland Neptune who have recently added former Warrior Jonathan Lawton to their roster, and EJ Sligo All Stars providing the opposition for what promises to be an excellent day of basketball at the home of the Warriors.

Action gets underway with the Warriors taking on Ballincollig at 11.00am followed by Neptune facing Sligo at 12.15pm. Neptune and Ballincollig meet in an all Cork clash at 1.40pm followed by the Warriors second engagement of the day against Sligo at 3.00pm. Sligo then take on Ballincollig at 4.20pm before what promises to be a terrific clash between arch rivals Warriors and Neptune tips off at 5.30pm rounds out the tournament.

Admission is €10.00 for adults and €5.00 for children. Season tickets are also valid for admission to this event.