Warriors & Cougars beaten-wins for KCYMS & Lakers; Pauls and KCYMS away today

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors have suffered their first defeat of the season in the Men’s Super League, 98-90 at EJ Sligo All-Stars.

Flexachem KCYMS defeated Bright St. Vincent’s 103-72.

In Men’s Division One Scotts Lakers Killarney beat Moycullen 84-77.

Killarney Cougars lost 100-64 at Tipp Talons.

Top scorers

Killarney Cougars

Joshua Strongman 21

Kani Glover 18

Gerdas Malukas 10

Tipp Talons

Shemarri Miles 32

Miles Felletti 20

Sammy Bah 13

Utility Trust St.Pauls are away to Galway Mystics today in the Women’s Super League, tipping off at 12.30.

The Men’s Super League at 2 has Team Flexachem KCYMS away to Neptune.