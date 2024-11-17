Advertisement
Sport

Warriors & Cougars beaten-wins for KCYMS & Lakers; Pauls and KCYMS away today

Nov 17, 2024 09:58 By radiokerrysport
Warriors & Cougars beaten-wins for KCYMS & Lakers; Pauls and KCYMS away today
Garvey’s Tralee Warriors have suffered their first defeat of the season in the Men’s Super League, 98-90 at EJ Sligo All-Stars.

Flexachem KCYMS defeated Bright St. Vincent’s 103-72.

In Men’s Division One Scotts Lakers Killarney beat Moycullen 84-77.

Killarney Cougars lost 100-64 at Tipp Talons.

Top scorers
Killarney Cougars
Joshua Strongman 21
Kani Glover 18
Gerdas Malukas 10

Tipp Talons
Shemarri Miles 32
Miles Felletti 20
Sammy Bah 13

Utility Trust St.Pauls are away to Galway Mystics today in the Women’s Super League, tipping off at 12.30.

The Men’s Super League at 2 has Team Flexachem KCYMS away to Neptune.

