Warriors Only Kerry Weekend Winners In National Basketball Fixtures

In the Basketball Ireland Men's Superleague
Garvey's Tralee Warriors came home from Dublin with a 101 to 87 victory over UCD Marian.
Alan Cantwell reports
Flexachem KCYMS Killorglin were beaten in Dublin by their opponents, Eanna losing by 80 points to 68.
Ger Nolan reports
In the Basketball Ireland Men's National League Division 1
Scotts Lakers suffered a 92-84 home defeat to Titans
Enda Walshe reports
There was no joy either for Killarney Cougars who lost to Moycullen by 98 points to 84.
Sunday's Women's Superleague fixture, Utility Trust St Pauls Killarney lost to Brunell 90-83.