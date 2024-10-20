Advertisement
Sport

Warriors Only Kerry Weekend Winners In National Basketball Fixtures

Oct 20, 2024 18:02 By radiokerrysport
Warriors Only Kerry Weekend Winners In National Basketball Fixtures
In the Basketball Ireland Men's Superleague

Garvey's Tralee Warriors came home from Dublin with a 101 to 87 victory over UCD Marian.

Alan Cantwell reports

Flexachem KCYMS Killorglin were beaten in Dublin by their opponents, Eanna losing by 80 points to 68.

Ger Nolan reports

In the Basketball Ireland Men's National League Division 1

Scotts Lakers suffered a 92-84 home defeat to Titans

Enda Walshe reports

There was no joy either for Killarney Cougars who lost to Moycullen by 98 points to 84.

Sunday's Women's Superleague fixture, Utility Trust St Pauls Killarney lost to Brunell 90-83.

