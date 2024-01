Garvey’s Tralee Warriors have been knocked out of the InsureMyHouse.ie Pat Duffy National Cup.

In the last four they were beaten by a buzz beater, going down 78-76 to Irish Guide Dogs Ballincollig @MTU.

At 10 today in the Mens U20 National Cup semi-final, at MTU Cork, St.Brendan’s face Limerick Celtics.