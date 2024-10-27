Advertisement
Sport

Warriors make it 6 in a row

Oct 27, 2024 15:25 By radiokerrysport
Warriors make it 6 in a row
Share this article

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors have preserved their unbeaten start to the Men’s Superleague season.

They've beaten Belfast Star 96-73.

Alan Cantwell reports

Advertisement

John Dowling, Warriors coach

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Sunday afternoon local basketball results
Advertisement
Castleisland Coursing Day Two Review
KDL Review
Sport

KDL Review

Oct 27, 2024 17:16
Advertisement

Recommended

Castleisland Coursing Day Two Review
Desmonds discover Munster opponent
Kerry features among winners of 15th Love Your Coast photography competition
Over 2,300 Kerry businesses approved for business grants of more than €7 million
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus