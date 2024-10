Garvey's Tralee Warriors have won their third game of the season with an away win over Killester this afternoon.

InsureMyVan.ie Men’s Super League R3 FT Killester 63 Garvey’s Tralee Warriors 82

Three wins from three - and they will be away to UCD Marian next Saturday.

Advertisement

Rap Buivydas 23, Mark Stephens 17, Eoin Quigley 15