Garvey’s Tralee Warriors lost in the Men’s Super League, 93-80 to UCC Demons.

Team Flexachem are home tonight in the Men’s Super League, against UCD Marian at 7.15.

Utility Trust St Pauls also have a home tie tonight in the Women’s Super League.

They play SETU Waterford Wildcats from 5.30.

The Men’s National League has Scotts Lakers at Dublin Lions from 7.30.

Tralee Warriors U20 men are away to Maree at 5.15.