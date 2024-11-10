Advertisement
Sport

Warriors launch Women’s Development League campaign

Nov 10, 2024 13:47 By radiokerrysport
Warriors launch Women’s Development League campaign
Share this article

Garvey's Tralee Warriors are to compete in the Women’s Basketball Ireland Development League this season.

They'll open their campaign later this month.

Warriors head coach Catriona Collins

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Monday local basketball fixtures & results
Advertisement
Mid Kerry Final fixed for November 17th
Mark Allen takes to the table in Champion of Champions tournament this afternoon
Advertisement

Recommended

Castlemaine to Dingle road blocked with overturned truck
People in Kerry urged to 'Be Winter Ready' in upcoming months
Man arrested as gardaí investigate alleged assault in Tralee
Defending champion Luke Humphries knocked out of Grand Slam of Darts
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus