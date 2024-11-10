Warriors launch Women’s Development League campaign

Garvey's Tralee Warriors are to compete in the Women’s Basketball Ireland Development League this season.
They'll open their campaign later this month.
Warriors head coach Catriona Collins
Advertisement
Garvey's Tralee Warriors are to compete in the Women’s Basketball Ireland Development League this season.
They'll open their campaign later this month.
Warriors head coach Catriona Collins
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus