Warriors launch 2024/2025 season

Following their impressive 93-80 win away to UCC Demons in the Mardyke Arena in Cork in Round 1 of the Basketball Ireland Mens Super League, Garvey's Tralee Warriors took the opportunity to officially launch their 2024/2025 season and new look playing gear at the home of their major sponsors Garvey's at Garvey's SuperValu, Rock St., Tralee, on Monday night.

As they prepare for their first home game of the season on Saturday night against old arch-rivals Templeogue, the launch presented the opportunity to formally introduce the squad in their new McKeever Sports gear, including their three new professional signings, for the League and Cup campaign ahead.

Into the Warriors roster comes 6’3’’ point guard Marquavian Stephens, 6’5’’ guard Brandon Mahan and former Killester 6'8'' Spanish centre Gregorio Adon. All three players displayed excellent form in the opening round win on Sunday with Gregorio top scoring with 23 points, Marquavian impressively firing in 21 points and Brandon showcasing his shooting ability from distance with 18 points.

Warriors stalwart Eoin Quigley will again assume the captaincy of the team for the season ahead and there is a familiar look to the local contingent in the squad with Kieran Donaghy, Ryan Leonard, Joshua Osayanrhion, Daniel Jokubaitis, Steven Bowler, Cian Sullivan, James Fernane, Zigi Kaletka, Keelan Crowe, Olaf Michalczuk and the Super League Young Player of the Year award winner from last season Rap Buivydas all back to bring their collective wealth of skill and experience to the squad.

The Warriors are coached again this season by John Dowling, assisted by Gareth Moore along with a new addition to the coaching set up in Luke O'Hea who successfully steered the Warriors U20s to back to back National League titles in the last two seasons. Jimmy Diggins will oversee the Performance Management of the squad and the team will be managed again this season by Anne Connolly and Ursula O’Keeffe.

Club Chairman Terry O'Brien welcomed the new players to the town and the team and wished the entire squad and coaching staff the best for the season ahead. He acknowledged the club committee and the hard-working Warriors support personnel who help run the day to day operations of the club. He thanked the club's major sponsors Garvey's who continue their loyal support of the club again this season.

Jim Garvey of the Garvey Group expressed his delight to be sponsoring the Warriors again this year and acknowledged the work that goes on both on and off the court to prepare the team for Super League duty. He praised the back room team and crew that make the home games at the Tralee Sports Complex such enjoyable occasions with their unique atmosphere. He congratulated the Warriors on their first round win away to UCC Demons and wished the squad and coaching staff well for the season ahead.

Garvey's Tralee Warriors take on Templeogue in Round Two of the Basketball Ireland Mens Super League on Saturday night 12th October at the Tralee Sports Complex with tip off at 7.30pm.



Season tickets are currently on sale at €130 for adults and €65 for juveniles (U16s) with discounts available for multiple purchases on the Tralee Warriors website - traleewarriors.com

Speaking at the launch, Warriors Coach John Dowling was pleased with how his side performed in the opening game of the season and stressed that the focus for his squad this year will be to lock down defensively and let his shooters perform at the other end of the court

New recruit Marquavian Stephens was very happy to have played his part in Sunday's win against UCC Demons and is looking forward to sampling the atmosphere of the Warriors first home game on Saturday night