Garvey's Tralee Warriors take on Tradehouse Central Ballincollig in Round 1 of the InsureMyHouse.ie Pat Duffy National Cup.

The game tips off at 2pm at Tralee Sports Complex.

Later this afternoon, Scott Lakers St Paul's Killarney will meet Portlaoise Panthers in the postponed National Cup Premliminary Round.

It was originally scheduled for last weekend.

Tip-off in Castleisland Community Centre is at 4.15.