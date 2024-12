Garvey's Tralee Warriors face UCD Marian in the Men's Superleague today at Tralee Sports Complex from 3 o'clock.

Killorglin will be back out again at 4.30 today after last night's defeat to Marian.

Their latest opponents are Griffith College Eanna.

Garvey's Tralee Warriors have a home game against Brunell of Cork this afternoon in the Women's Development League.

The tip-off is at 5.30.