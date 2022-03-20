Advertisement
Sport

Warriors into Super League semi-finals

Mar 20, 2022 09:03 By radiokerrysport
Garvey’s Tralee Warriors are into the Super League playoff semi-finals after an 88-71 victory over UCD Marian.

Today the Warriors U20s are in Cup semi final action, away to UCD Marian at 3.

