Warriors into Quarter-finals as opponent Maree not permitted to compete in this season's Cup

Oct 11, 2024 16:31 By radiokerrysport
Garvey’s Tralee Warriors are into the Quarter-finals of the Pat Duffy National Cup, for the time being at least.

That's because their Round 1 opponents Maree will not be permitted to compete in this season's Cup following a charge of attempting to register players using falsified documents.

The National League Committee - which governs the National League and National Cup - has elected to impose a 24 point penalty on Maree for the 2024/25 Men’s Super League season, while the club will not be permitted to compete in this season’s Pat Duffy National Cup.

Maree have also been fined €3,000, while the individual involved in filing player registrations has been given a two-year ban from involvement with the Maree Super League team, with the second year suspended should they meet this requirement.

On receipt of the sanctions, Maree have five days to appeal the decision to the independent National Appeals Committee.

Should this appeal be rejected, Maree would have the option to go before the Federation of Irish Sport’s Sports Disputes Solution Ireland for arbitration.

