Warriors host Neptune in winner takes all playoff decider, other Kerry teams in competition

Mar 11, 2023 12:03 By radiokerrypodcast
Warriors host Neptune in winner takes all playoff decider, other Kerry teams in competition
Garvey’s Tralee Warriors host Neptune tonight in a winner takes all clash in the Insuremyvan.ie Men’s Super League.

Whoever emerges victorious in the 7.30 showdown will qualify for the play-offs.

Flexachem KCYMS are home to Moycullen at 7.15.

Scotts Lakers Killarney are away to Team North West, Donegal from 5 in the Men’s National League.

St.Pauls Killarney have already qualified for the MissQuote.ie Women’s National League play-offs but tonight will decide who tops the Southern Conference.

They host Moy Tolka Rovers at 7.30.

