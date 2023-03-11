Warriors host Neptune in winner takes all playoff decider, other Kerry teams in competition

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors host Neptune tonight in a winner takes all clash in the Insuremyvan.ie Men’s Super League.
Whoever emerges victorious in the 7.30 showdown will qualify for the play-offs.
Flexachem KCYMS are home to Moycullen at 7.15.
Scotts Lakers Killarney are away to Team North West, Donegal from 5 in the Men’s National League.
St.Pauls Killarney have already qualified for the MissQuote.ie Women’s National League play-offs but tonight will decide who tops the Southern Conference.
They host Moy Tolka Rovers at 7.30.