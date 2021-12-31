Warriors game against Ballincollig on Monday has been postponed

Ten National League fixtures this bank holiday weekend have been postponed due to Covid-19, including four InsureMyVan.ie Super League games and two MissQuote.ie Super League contests.

It follows three postponements in National League on Wednesday and Thursday.

Tradehouse Central Ballincollig versus Garvey’s Tralee Warriors, Killester against Bright DCU Saints, Griffith College Templeogue's game with UCD Marian, and Moycullen versus C&S Neptune are all postponed in the InsureMyVan.ie Super League, while Leixlip Amenities Liffey Celtics against DCU Mercy, and WIT Waterford Wildcats’ game with The Address UCC Glanmire have been postponed in the MissQuote.ie Super League.