Advertisement
Sport

Warriors game against Ballincollig on Monday has been postponed

Dec 31, 2021 14:12 By radiokerrysport
Warriors game against Ballincollig on Monday has been postponed Warriors game against Ballincollig on Monday has been postponed
Share this article

Ten National League fixtures this bank holiday weekend have been postponed due to Covid-19, including four InsureMyVan.ie Super League games and two MissQuote.ie Super League contests.

It follows three postponements in National League on Wednesday and Thursday.

Tradehouse Central Ballincollig versus Garvey’s Tralee Warriors, Killester against Bright DCU Saints, Griffith College Templeogue's game with UCD Marian, and Moycullen versus C&S Neptune are all postponed in the InsureMyVan.ie Super League, while Leixlip Amenities Liffey Celtics against DCU Mercy, and WIT Waterford Wildcats’ game with The Address UCC Glanmire have been postponed in the MissQuote.ie Super League.

Advertisement
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus