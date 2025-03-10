Warriors finish regular season on high as they await playoff opponents

Garvey's Tralee Warriors posted their 16th win of the campaign by overcoming Bright St. Vincent's by 95-83 in their final game of the regular season yesterday at the Kerry Sports Academy.

In a tightly contested opening half the Warriors shaded the early exchanges to lead 28-25 at quarter time but St. Vincent's flipped the score to move ahead by 46-43 at half time. A dominant third quarter from the Warriors saw them build a 75-65 lead and maintained that control in the final quarter to see out the 95-83 win in the end.

The game was overshadowed by Cian Sullivan's serious shoulder injury sustained in the second quarter while blocking a certain St. Vincent's score that saw the Warriors player transported to hospital for treatment - we wish him a speedy recovery.

Virgin Media MVP Mark Stephens top scored with 27, Daniel Jokubaitis with 21 and Greg Adon with 15. St. Vincent's were well served by Isiah Dasher with 24, Jaron Thames with 13 and Giorgi Tvalabashvili with 12.

With a rostered weekend off next week the Warriors can only look on to see what team awaits them in the quarter final of the League at home in their adopted venue on Saturday 22nd March.

A third or fourth place finish is most likely with the results of Killester above them, and Griffith College Éanna behind them, crucial to deciding their fate. If Killester win one of their two remaining games away to both UCD Marian and Belfast Star they will seal second spot. Griffith College Éanna could spring a surprise if they win both their remaining games away to both Templeogue and UCC Demons who have already secured top spot in the League and Killester lose both their games, the defending League champions could move up to second. If Éanna win both games and Killester win either game then Éanna move into third and Warriors finish fourth.

All will be revealed by the tea time next Sunday afternoon when the final buzzers sound on the final round of games.