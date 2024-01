Garvey’s Tralee Warriors beat UCC Demons 90-84 in the InsureMyVan.ie Men’s Super League.

Utility Trust St Pauls Killarney are home tonight in the MissQuote.ie Women’s National League.

They tip-off against Abbey Seals Dublin Lions at 7.30.

Both Kerry sides are away tonight in the Insuremyvan.ie Mens National League. Killarney Cougars are at Moy Tolka Rovers from 6 while Scotts Lakers St.Pauls Killarney are away to Portlaoise Panthers at 8.