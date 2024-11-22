Advertisement
Warriors Cup Quarter Final confirmed

Nov 22, 2024 17:24 By radiokerrysport
Garvey’s Tralee Warriors v Templeogue BC in the Basketball Ireland Men’s Super League at Tralee Sports Complex. Photo: David Corkey/Radio Kerry Sport
Fixture details have been confirmed for the Garvey's Tralee Warriors Pat Duffy National Cup Quarter Final.

The tie against UCC Demons has been confirmed for Saturday December 7th at 4 in Neptune Stadium, Cork.

