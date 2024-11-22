Warriors Cup Quarter Final confirmed

Fixture details have been confirmed for the Garvey's Tralee Warriors Pat Duffy National Cup Quarter Final.
The tie against UCC Demons has been confirmed for Saturday December 7th at 4 in Neptune Stadium, Cork.
