Warriors continue hunt for Playoff Position, other Kerry teams also in competition

Garvey's Tralee Warriors face stiff competition tonight in the InsureMyVan.ie Men's Super League Round 16 fixture, as they face off against Moycullen at home in the Tralee Sports Complex.

Tip off is at 7.30 pm tonight, Saturday 18th of February.

Also in contest tonight, Flexachem KCYMS Superleague team have a home game tonight against 7.15pm against UCC Blue Demons in Killorglin sports complex.

Advertisement

Alan Cantwell reports.

Scotts Lakers Killarney are away to Malahide from 7 in the Men’s National League while Killarney Cougars are at Team North West at 5.

Advertisement

Enda Walshe reports.

The MissQuote.ie Women’s National League has St.Pauls’s Killarney at Phoenix Rockets from 4.

Advertisement

Enda Walshe reports.