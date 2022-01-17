Advertisement
Warriors captain says Cup is the one to win

Jan 17, 2022 13:01 By radiokerrysport
Warriors captain says Cup is the one to win
Garvey's Tralee Warriors captain Fergal O’Sullivan says the Cup is the one you want to win.

The Kerry outfit will this Saturday contest the InsureMyHouse.ie Pat Duffy Cup Final, facing off against C&S Neptune at 6 o’clock in the National Basketball Arena.

Warriors go into the game off the back of a league loss to Killester at the weekend.

Kieran Donaghy didn’t play for Warriors against Killester. He was part of the Austin Stacks side beaten in the AIB Munster Senior Club Football Final.

Fergal O’Sullivan has been asked about the atmosphere in Tralee since Warriors beat Eanna in the last four

