Warriors beaten by Neptune; Killarney double header among games today

Garvey's Tralee Warriors failed to build on their win over Flexachem KCYMS during the week when they were edged out by Energywise Ireland Neptune by 94-92 at Neptune Stadium. The Warriors were chasing the game from early on with Neptune leading 26-22 at quarter time, 50-41 at half time and 73-65 at three quarter time.

However the Warriors whittled the Neptune lead down, levelled and then led for the first time in the game after Daniel Jokubaitis nailed a three pointer to square the contest and Mark Stephens swished two free throws to go ahead with over a minute remaining. However the outstanding Tamyrik Fields hit a game winning dagger three pointer to settle the contest as the clock ticked down to give Neptune the 94-92 win. Fields top scored for his new club, following his mid season move from Belfast, with 31 while Stephens was Warriors scorer in chief with 23.

The Warriors BIDL Women went down by 65-44 to St. Mary's Castleisland in a local derby at the Castleisland Community Centre. The Warriors trailed their keen rivals by 18-11 at quarter time and 32-27 at half time. St. Mary's extended their lead to 47-39 at three quarter time before asserting in the final quarter to see out the win by 65-44 in the end.

Emma Buckley top scored for St. Mary's with 12 while Shauna Ahern, Clodagh Coffey and Fiona Nelligan McGuire all scored 11. For the Warriors captain Holly O'Brien hit 15, Aisling Counihan 13 and Grace Lucid 10.

Utility Trust St Pauls are at home this afternoon in the Women’s Superleague.

They tip-off at 4 against Trinity Meteors.

An hour later in the Men’s Super League Flexachem KCYMS are away to

Belfast Star.

There’s a Killarney derby in the Men’s National League as Scotts Lakers host Cougars from 7.30.

The Men’s Development League sees Garvey's Tralee Warriors at Shannon Jets at 3.45.