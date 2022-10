For the second season in a row Garvey’s Tralee Warriors came away from the Kingfisher Arena in Galway on the wrong side of the scoreline as University of Galway Maree produced a performance of real quality to seal a 90-64 win last night.

The defending champions never got into their stride and were chasing the game from a long way out against the impressive Galway outfit that now top the South Conference with three wins from three.