Warriors away tonight; All Killarney clash in National League

Jan 27, 2024 10:13 By radiokerrysport
Warriors away tonight; All Killarney clash in National League
Garvey’s Tralee Warriors are away tonight in the InsureMyVan.ie Men’s Super League, against Éanna at 7.

In the National League it’s the all Killarney battle of Cougars and Scotts Lakers St.Pauls, from 7.30 in Pres Gym.

