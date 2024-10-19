Advertisement
Sport

Warriors Away To UCD In Round 4 Of Basketball Ireland Men's Superleague

Oct 19, 2024 12:37 By radiokerrysport
Warriors Away To UCD In Round 4 Of Basketball Ireland Men's Superleague
Share this article

The Basketball Ireland Mens Super League enters the fourth round of games today and Garvey's Tralee Warriors are away to UCD Marian.

There's a 7pm tip-off at the UCD Sports Centre in Belfield.

At the same time in Dublin, Flexachem KCYMS are the visitors to Griffith College Eanna.

Advertisement

Moving down to Basketball Ireland National League Division One.

Killarney Cougars are away to Moycullen at the Sportlann Naomh Ann, Leitir Mor in Galway.

Tip off this evening is at 5pm.

Advertisement

Then at 7.30, Scotts Lakers welcome Titans to the Killarney Sports and Leisure Centre.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Limerick & Leopardstown Host Saturday Racing Fixtures
Advertisement
Victory For Kerry FC In Season Finale
Spurs v West Ham Starts Return Of Premier League
Advertisement

Recommended

Kerry MEP calls on EU to shift energy focus to strategizing for 2040
Limerick & Leopardstown Host Saturday Racing Fixtures
Victory For Kerry FC In Season Finale
Spurs v West Ham Starts Return Of Premier League
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus