Warriors Away To UCD In Round 4 Of Basketball Ireland Men's Superleague

The Basketball Ireland Mens Super League enters the fourth round of games today and Garvey's Tralee Warriors are away to UCD Marian.

There's a 7pm tip-off at the UCD Sports Centre in Belfield.

At the same time in Dublin, Flexachem KCYMS are the visitors to Griffith College Eanna.

Moving down to Basketball Ireland National League Division One.

Killarney Cougars are away to Moycullen at the Sportlann Naomh Ann, Leitir Mor in Galway.

Tip off this evening is at 5pm.

Then at 7.30, Scotts Lakers welcome Titans to the Killarney Sports and Leisure Centre.