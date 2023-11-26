Warriors and St Pauls Win Respective Latest Basketball Fixtures

In the InsureMyVan.ie Men's Superleague, Garvey's Tralee Warriors scored a four point victory away to UCC Demons at the Mardyke last night winning on a 76-72 scoreline.

Flexachem KCYMS Killorglin were defeated 81-76 by Irish Guide Dogs Ballincollig at the MTU Arena.

In Division One, there was no joy for Killarney Cougars who lost 94-67 at home to UCD Marion.

Advertisement

Utility Trust St Pauls made it seven win from seven in the MissQuote.ie Womens Basketball League.

Their latest triumph was away to Templogue winning on a 74-67 scoreline.