Warriors and St Pauls Win Respective Latest Basketball Fixtures

Nov 26, 2023 12:51 By radiokerrysport
In the InsureMyVan.ie Men's Superleague, Garvey's Tralee Warriors scored a four point victory away to UCC Demons at the Mardyke last night winning on a 76-72 scoreline.

Flexachem KCYMS Killorglin were defeated 81-76 by Irish Guide Dogs Ballincollig at the MTU Arena.

In Division One, there was no joy for Killarney Cougars who lost 94-67 at home to UCD Marion.

Utility Trust St Pauls made it seven win from seven in the MissQuote.ie Womens Basketball League.

Their latest triumph was away to Templogue winning on a 74-67 scoreline.

