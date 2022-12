Two Kerry sides are in National Basketball action this evening.

At 6 in the Superleague, Garveys Tralee Warriors are on the road to face UCC Demons in the Maradyke Arena.

While in Mens Division 1, Scotts Lakers St Pauls are also in Cork to face O Dwyers of Cork Fr Matthews.

Tip off is at 7:30. Previewing Enda Walshe