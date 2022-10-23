Warriors and Cougars lose while Lakers win

Men's Super League

Energywise Ireland Neptune 100 Garvey’s Tralee Warriors 91

Alan Cantwell reports

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors suffered another tough loss on the road when eventually succumbing to Energywise Ireland Neptune in an entertaining encounter at Neptune Stadium. An early final quarter run from the home side that yielded an unanswered 12 points proved decisive as the Warriors, who battled right to the final buzzer, simply could not find the scores to reel the hosts in late on. The result keeps Neptune’s unbeaten record intact while the Warriors have much to ponder ahead of the visit of UCC Demons to Tralee next weekend in what looks like a game the Warriors have to win.

Neptune started like a team intent on settling some old scores from last season with Cian Heaphy, Jordan Blount and a couple of threes from former Warrior Jordan Evans laying down an early marker but Daniel Jokubaitis and Dre Jackson combined to keep the Warriors well in touch. Blount and Heaphy kept the Warriors defence under pressure and when Evans hit his third three of the quarter, Keonn Scott quickly followed his lead with two major scores of his own. Matija Jokic cut the Neptune advantage with an effort from beyond the arc to leave the Warriors 25-17 down at the end of the first.

Neptune pushed their lead out to double digits early in the second with Jordan Blount and Cian Heaphy in range but Jokubaitis lit up to respond with scores from inside, outside and the free throw line and when Jackson weaved a path to the basket the gap was down to a more manageable 32-27. Evans hit his fourth three of the night either side of stunning efforts from Jokubaitis and Jackson and when Quigley tapped in and Jackson again got an open look from distance the Neptune lead was down to a single point with 3 minutes left in the half. Neptune’s Nil Sabata added his name to the scoresheet for the first time and then proceeded to add another two typical efforts from inside before a Xavier Arriaga three but 8 between the sides. Another three from Jokuabitis and a step to the board from Jackson kept the Warriors well in touch at the half time break with Neptune leading 50-46.

The Warriors produced their best spell of the game in the third and an early run of scores from Jokic, Jackson and the outstanding Jokubaitis fired the visitors ahead for the first time in the game. It got better for the defending League champions when Fergal O’Sullivan and Jokic hit back to back threes but Blount and Heaphy stemmed the flow for Neptune and Kelvin O’Donoghue arced in from outside to put the hosts back in front. Jokic was again in range inside and when Jokubaitis punished a foul beyond the arc with three from three from the line the sides were level. Sabata had the last word and banked in a score to edge his side ahead by 69-67 at the side headed down the stretch.

The Warriors were level again in the opening moments of the final quarter when Jokic got to the board with a powerful drive but Neptune hit back with a simply devastating volley of scores to completely change the dynamic of the game. The impressive Blount hit a hat trick of scores, Heaphy chimed in with a three and a lay-up from Sabata suddenly had Neptune 81-69 ahead. The Warriors battled bravely against the odds with back to back scores from Jackson and a breath-taking Jokubaitis three that proved to be his final score of the evening before being fouled out a minute later. However Blount, Sabata and Evans kept the Warriors in check late on despite O’Sullivan and Jokic firing in from distance. In a chaotic finale Jackson and Jokic kept the hosts honest but scores from Arriaga and Evans left the final scoreline reading 100-91 at the final buzzer.

Top scorers: Garvey’s Tralee Warriors: Dre Jackson 31, Daniel Jokubaitis 28, Matija Jokic 22

Energywise Ireland Neptune: Jordan Blount 27, Jordan Evans 23, Nil Sabata 18

Warriors Head Coach John Dowling says he was disappointed with the loss but pleased with the way the Warriors performed with some key players missing

He says there is a lot of work to do with big challenges ahead including a tough Cup draw away to Éanna

Neptune Coach Colin O'Reilly says that both teams have work to do before the business end of the season but he is happy to take the win

He says that he looks for certain players to step up at certain times and was not singling out any particular player for praise

It is back to the Tralee Sports Complex next weekend for the Warriors as they prepare for the visit of UCC Demons with a rare Friday night fixture. Tip off next Friday evening at home of the Warriors is 7.30pm.

Scotts Lakers St Pauls won by 73 points to 65 against Limerick Celtics in the Men’s National League. Enda Walshe reports

In the same division it finished Killarney Cougars 61 Waterford Vikings 74.

Killarney Cougars strong first half performance was not enough to claim a first win of the season as they let slip a good lead as a strong second half comeback by the Vikings secured the points in a very entertaining game at the Presentation Gym. The home side were quickly into their stride with Darren Townes dominant with 8 pts, Andrew Fitzgerald 6 pts and Esebio Strijdhatig 4 pts also impressing, but the visitors responded well with a couple of big three pointers from captain Jay Kavanagh to keep the Cougars lead to just a basket 20-18.

The Cougars continued to lead through the second quarter with a good spread of scores, with Peadar Cronin and Patrick O' Regan sharing 10pts. Cougars increased the lead to 36-18 with Esebio Strijdhatig driving to the board, adding some great baskets. Vikings Jay Kavanagh continued to find the range with big scores and American Freeman Brou came into the game more, earning some good baskets to keep the visitors well in contention at half-time. Cougars were ahead 36-28, with the home side's best quarter of the game deserving more of a lead on the scoreboard.

The Vikings had a very strong third quarter with a spirited performance and saw a good spread of scores by Denis Miculescu 6pts, Gytis Vasiliauskas 4pts, and Freeman Brou 7pts including a big three late in the quarter to put the visitors into the lead at the end of the third quarter. Townes 6pts and Strijdhatig 7pts were Cougars only scorers in a difficult period as the visitors led 49-50 at the end of the third quarter.

The Vikings had good momentum going into the final quarter and despite good pressure from Cougars the visitors defence denied a Cougars comeback, turning over the Cougars and forcing errors of the tiring home side. When Darren Townes fouled out with a couple of harsh offensive fouls it saw the visitors gain control with Freeman Brou baskets and Gytis Vasiliausukas finishing strongly with two big threes to secure the points and first win of the season. A big improvement by the Cougars in the opening three quarters but foul trouble for Townes proved costly in the finish in a good contest for the good attendance. The Killarney Cougars Gameday Sponsor Four Star Pizza MVP on the night was Esebio Strijdhatig on his home debut . Next up for the Killarney side is a tough away trip to Limerick Sport Eagles.

Top scorers.....

Killarney Cougars

Esebio Strijdhatig 18

Darren Townes 15

Andrew Fitzgerald 11

Jack Lynch 7

Waterford Vikings

Freeman Brou. 25

Jay Kavanagh. 19

Gytis Vasiliausukas. 14