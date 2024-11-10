Advertisement
Waring claims biggest victory of his career

Nov 10, 2024 17:10 By radiokerrynews
Waring claims biggest victory of his career
English golfer Paul Waring took the biggest victory of his career by winning the HSBC Abu Dhabi Championship this afternoon.

He finished two shots ahead of his nearest challenger Tyrrell Hatton.

Rory McIlroy finished in a tie for third on 21-under-par so his attempt to win the Race to Dubai title will come down to next week's season-ending DP World Tour Championship.

Shane Lowry shot a 3-under final round of 69 to finish up on a tie for 13th on 18-under-par, a shot behind Tom McKibbin.

