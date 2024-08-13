Wan-Bissaka leaves Manchester United

Aaron Wan-Bissaka has left Manchester United.

West Ham United have spent 17-point-five million euro to bring the full-back to the London Stadium.

Wan-Bissaka has signed a seven-year deal with the Hammers.

The 26-year-old made 190 appearances for United, winning the FA and EFL Cup, after joining from Crystal Palace.

Conor Gallagher is expected to return home on Tuesday.

Gallagher's 40-million euro move to Atletico was agreed last Thursday but is now in jeopardy.

That's after a deal for Samu Omorodion to leave the La Liga side for Chelsea collapsed.

The Premier League club are now trying to negotiate the signing of Joao Felix but he is valued substantially higher by Atletico.