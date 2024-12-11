Walshe Sets New National Record

Ellen Walshe set another national record in finishing fifth in the final of the 200-metre individual medley at the World Swimming Championships in Budapest last night.

The Templeogue swimmer recorded a time of two minutes, five point 52 seconds.

Kate Douglas of the United States was the winner in a new world record time of two minutes one point 63 seconds.

Danielle Hill is among the Irish in action today when she goes in the heats for the 100-metre freestyle.

Shane Ryan, Niamh Coyne and Eoin Corby are also in the pool today.