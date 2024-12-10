Walshe into final at Worlds

Ellen Walshe is through to the 200-metre Individual Medley final at the World Aquatics Swimming Championships in Budapest.

The Templeogue swimmer broke her own Irish record with a time of two minutes, six-point-50 seconds.

Earlier, Walshe also advanced to the 50-metre Butterfly semi-finals after setting another new Irish record in 25.65.

Danielle Hill missed out on qualification for the 100-metre backstroke semi-finals, while John Shortt set a new Irish junior record time of 51.21 in the 100-metre backstroke.