Walsh one win away from booking ticket to Olympics

May 31, 2024 08:14 By radiokerrysport
Walsh one win away from booking ticket to Olympics
Aidan Walsh is only one win away from booking his ticket to the Paris Olympics.

He fights a Jordanian opponent in the qualifiers in Bangkok later today.

Daina Moorehouse and Grainne Walsh are also in action.

