Walsh one win away from booking ticket to Olympics

Aidan Walsh is only one win away from booking his ticket to the Paris Olympics.
He fights a Jordanian opponent in the qualifiers in Bangkok later today.
Daina Moorehouse and Grainne Walsh are also in action.
