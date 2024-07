Meath footballer Vikki Wall has confirmed she will return to Australia for the upcoming AFLW season.

The two-time Ireland football winner missed out in her bid to make the Olympics squad for the Ireland women's Sevens.

She lined out for the Royals in this year's All-Ireland Championship, before they were knocked out by Kerry in the quarter-finals.

Wall will link up with her club North Melbourne, with the new AFLW season getting underway on August 30th.