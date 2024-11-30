Advertisement
Sport

Wall helps North Melbourne win AFL

Nov 30, 2024 17:45 By radiokerrysport
Wall helps North Melbourne win AFL
Share this article

Vikki Wall has helped North Melbourne to win their first women's AFL Premiership title.

The Meath native scored two goals in their 39-points to 9 victory over the Brisbane Lions.

Cork's Erika O'Shea also collected a winners medal.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Premier League review
Advertisement
Ireland beat Australia
KDL preview
Sport

KDL preview

Nov 30, 2024 17:42
Advertisement

Recommended

5-0 to Celtic against Ross County
Trump into final
Sport

Trump into final

Nov 30, 2024 17:24
Kerry jockey Jack Kennedy suffers broken leg
North Kerry Hurling award winners revealed
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus