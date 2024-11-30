Wall helps North Melbourne win AFL

Vikki Wall has helped North Melbourne to win their first women's AFL Premiership title.
The Meath native scored two goals in their 39-points to 9 victory over the Brisbane Lions.
Cork's Erika O'Shea also collected a winners medal.
