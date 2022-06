Wales will join England in Group B of the World Cup in Qatar this winter.

Andriy Yarmalenko's own goal gave Rob Page's men a 1-0 win over Ukraine in Cardiff last night.

It's the first time the Welsh have qualified for the showpiece event for 64 years.

There are two major games in League A of the Nations League this evening.

It's a repeat of the 2018 World Cup final as France take on Croatia at 7:45pm.

At the same time, Austria face Denmark in Vienna.