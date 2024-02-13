Wales prop looks set to miss trip to Dublin

Wales prop Archie Griffin looks set to miss their Six Nations trip to Dublin.

He’s returned to his club Bath, after suffering a knee injury in Saturday’s defeat to England at Twickenham.

Griffin had replaced Elliott Dee in that game, before succumbing to the injury.

Advertisement

====

Scottish Rugby has written to World Rugby seeking the admission of a refereeing error in last week’s defeat to France.

Sam Skinner was denied what would have been a match-winning try, when the TMO back-tracked on his original decision to award the try.

Advertisement

Scotland lost by 20-points to 16, and their union have written to World Rugby to question that decision and the message that it sends.