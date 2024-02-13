Advertisement
Sport

Wales prop looks set to miss trip to Dublin

Feb 13, 2024 17:16 By radiokerrysport
Wales prop looks set to miss trip to Dublin
Share this article

Wales prop Archie Griffin looks set to miss their Six Nations trip to Dublin.

He’s returned to his club Bath, after suffering a knee injury in Saturday’s defeat to England at Twickenham.

Griffin had replaced Elliott Dee in that game, before succumbing to the injury.

Advertisement

====

Scottish Rugby has written to World Rugby seeking the admission of a refereeing error in last week’s defeat to France.

Sam Skinner was denied what would have been a match-winning try, when the TMO back-tracked on his original decision to award the try.

Advertisement

Scotland lost by 20-points to 16, and their union have written to World Rugby to question that decision and the message that it sends.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

McSharry half-a-second off podium place
Advertisement
MTU Kerry into Trench Cup final
Premier League approves Ratcliffe's bid to buy minority stake in United
Advertisement

Recommended

Kerry community groups encouraged to apply for new government funding
McSharry half-a-second off podium place
Killarney NPWS sites record almost 5 million visitors in last two years
Kerry town named Ireland’s most romantic location
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus