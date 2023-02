Wales boss Warren Gatland's dropped Alun Wyn Jones, Justin Tipuric and Taulupe Faletau from the starting line-up for Saturday’s clash with Scotland.

The trio boast 342 Wales caps and 18 Lions Test appearances between them.

Lock Jones and flanker Tipuric are not in the matchday 23 for Murrayfield, while number eight Faletau has to be content with a bench spot.