Advertisement
Sport

Wales hoping to book their place at World Cup finals

Jun 5, 2022 09:06 By radiokerrysport
Wales hoping to book their place at World Cup finals Wales hoping to book their place at World Cup finals
Share this article

Wales are hoping to book their place at a World Cup finals for the first time in 64 years with victory over Ukraine this evening.

Whoever wins will qualify for this winter's tournament in Qatar.

The match - which was due to be played at the end of March - was postponed after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Advertisement

Kick off in Cardiff is at 5pm.

===

Northern Ireland get their Nations League campaign underway this evening.

Advertisement

They are away to Cyprus with kick off in their League C clash is at 5pm.

In League A, two games kick off at 7:45pm.

Spain travel to the Czech Republic while Portugal play host to Switzerland.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus