Wales go down to Australia

Nov 26, 2022 17:11 By radiokerrysport
Wales have suffered back-to-back defeats in the rugby union autumn internationals after losing 39-34 to Australia in Cardiff.

The hosts were 34-13 ahead with half an hour to go.

Pressure increases on head coach Wayne Pivac after losing three of their last four matches.

Former Scotland rugby union international, Doddie Weir, has died at the age of 52.

He was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease in 2016.

His family say he was an "inspirational force of nature" as he used his sporting profile to push for better research into his condition.

