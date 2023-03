Wales have won their first game of this years 6 Nations Championship, avoiding the dreaded wooden spoon award by defeating Italy at the Stadio Olympico with a scoreline of 17-29.

Wales face off against the internationally ranked number 2 next week in France at the Stade de France.

Italy have failed to get a victory this campaign so far also, with an away trip to Murrayfield Stadium to face an impressive Scotland side looming overhead.