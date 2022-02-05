Wales first up in 6 Nations today

Ireland play a Six Nations game in front of a full house for the first time in two years this afternoon.

They take on reigning champions Wales at the Aviva.

Kick-off is at 2.15.

Advertisement

Today’s other game is the Calcutta Cup meeting of Scotland and England.

That has a 4.45 start.

Ireland’s under-20’s made a near-perfect start to their Six Nations Championship.

Advertisement

Richie Murphy’s side ran in eight tries in a 51-points to 5 demolition of Wales at Musgrave Park.

Ulster have moved to the top of the United Rugby Championship.

Robert Baloucoune scored a pair of second half tries in a 32-points to 12 bonus point win at home to Connacht.