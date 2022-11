Wales have lost 2-nil to Iran to deal their hopes of reaching the knockout stages of the World Cup a huge blow.

They had goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey sent-off late in the game - and then conceded twice deep into injury time.

It leaves Robert Page's side with one point from two group games.

England will go through if they win against the USA this evening.

Hosts Qatar are playing Senegal this lunchtime, before the Netherlands face Ecuador later.