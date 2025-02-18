Advertisement
Sport

WADA satisfied justice has now been delivered on Sinner

Feb 18, 2025 17:10 By radiokerrysport
WADA satisfied justice has now been delivered on Sinner
Share this article

The World Anti-Doping Agency says it's "satisfied justice has now been delivered" in response to a three-month ban given to world tennis number one Jannik Sinner.

His punishment for failing two drugs tests has been met with a mixed response.

The timing of the suspension means the Italian won't miss any Grand Slam tournaments.

Advertisement

WADA called Sinner's a "truly unique and different" case.

====

24-time Grand Slam tennis champion Novak Djokovic has confirmed Andy Murray will continue as his coach "indefinitely".

Advertisement

The pair worked together for the first time at the Australian Open last month - but there was no guarantee they'd carry on with their partnership.

Djokovic says he's "really glad" Murray has accepted his offer.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

2 Kerry players make team of the week
Advertisement
Galway confirm loan signing of Cian Byrne
Zimbabwe seal victory against Ireland
Advertisement

Recommended

Strong sea swell impacts medevac off Kerry coast
Disability Minister says pay parity for Section 39 workers being treated as ‘urgent’ priority
Almost 10% increase in numbers waiting on trolleys in University Hospital Kerry during January
Galway confirm loan signing of Cian Byrne
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2025 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus