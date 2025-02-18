WADA satisfied justice has now been delivered on Sinner

The World Anti-Doping Agency says it's "satisfied justice has now been delivered" in response to a three-month ban given to world tennis number one Jannik Sinner.

His punishment for failing two drugs tests has been met with a mixed response.

The timing of the suspension means the Italian won't miss any Grand Slam tournaments.

WADA called Sinner's a "truly unique and different" case.

24-time Grand Slam tennis champion Novak Djokovic has confirmed Andy Murray will continue as his coach "indefinitely".

The pair worked together for the first time at the Australian Open last month - but there was no guarantee they'd carry on with their partnership.

Djokovic says he's "really glad" Murray has accepted his offer.