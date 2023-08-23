Advertisement
Sport

Vunipola to miss opening World Cup game

Aug 23, 2023 12:58 By radiokerrysport
Vunipola to miss opening World Cup game Vunipola to miss opening World Cup game
Share this article

England have received another blow with the news that Billy Vunipola will miss their opening World Cup game against Argentina.

The number 8 has been handed a 3 week suspension for the red card he picked up in Saturday's defeat to Ireland.

Vunipola was guilty of foul play after a high tackle on Andrew Porter.

Advertisement

He'll also miss the Fiji warm up match this weekend, but will be available for the Japan game during the tournament if he completes tackle school.

Captain Owen Farrell is banned for the Argentina and Japan games after World Rugby won their appeal yesterday against his recent red card.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus