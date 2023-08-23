Vunipola to miss opening World Cup game

England have received another blow with the news that Billy Vunipola will miss their opening World Cup game against Argentina.

The number 8 has been handed a 3 week suspension for the red card he picked up in Saturday's defeat to Ireland.

Vunipola was guilty of foul play after a high tackle on Andrew Porter.

He'll also miss the Fiji warm up match this weekend, but will be available for the Japan game during the tournament if he completes tackle school.

Captain Owen Farrell is banned for the Argentina and Japan games after World Rugby won their appeal yesterday against his recent red card.