With yesterday's rest day out of the way, Ben O’Connor resumes with a 3-minute 53-second lead on the Vuelta Espana.

Today's tenth stage takes the peloton on the 160-kilometre trek from Ponteareas to Baiona.

Ireland’s Eddie Dunbar begins the day 23rd on general classification, with Darren Rafferty an hour-and-a-quarter down on O’Connor.