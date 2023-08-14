Advertisement
Vu wins Women's Open; McIlroy misses out at FedEx St Jude Championship

Aug 14, 2023 07:33 By radiokerrysport
American Lilia Vu won her second major championship of the year by claiming the Women's Open at Walton Heath.

A final round 67 gave her a total of 14 under par and a 6 shot win over Charley Hull.

Leona Maguire ended back on 1 over with Stephanie Meadow 6 over par.

Rory McIlroy narrowly missed out on victory at the FedEx St Jude Championship in Memphis last night.

On 14-under-par, he was one shot behind Lucas Glover and Patrick Cantlay.

Glover won the title after a par at the first play-off hole.

