Vos wins stage to extend lead

Jul 29, 2022 17:07 By radiokerrysport
Vos wins stage to extend lead
Marianne Vos won today’s sixth stage of the Women’s Tour de France to extend her lead in the race for the yellow jersey.

With just two stages remaining, the Dutch rider holds a 30-second advantage over Silvia Persico.

