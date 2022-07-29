Vos wins stage to extend lead

Marianne Vos won today’s sixth stage of the Women’s Tour de France to extend her lead in the race for the yellow jersey.
With just two stages remaining, the Dutch rider holds a 30-second advantage over Silvia Persico.
Advertisement
Marianne Vos won today’s sixth stage of the Women’s Tour de France to extend her lead in the race for the yellow jersey.
With just two stages remaining, the Dutch rider holds a 30-second advantage over Silvia Persico.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus