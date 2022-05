Everton have beaten Chelsea in their Premier League clash this afternoon.

Richarlison has given the homeside the precious 3 points at Goodison Park.

Meanwhile Tottenham have beaten Leicester City by 3 goals to 1 thanks to strikes from Harry Kane and 2 from Hyeung Min Son.

That win for Antonio Conte's side puts them one point above Arsenal who take on West Ham at 4:30pm.